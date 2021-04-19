Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan recognized as one of top five insurance agencies in the country

Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan is nationally recognized by CRASH Network as one of the top five insurance companies in the nation.

CRASH Network released the 2021 Insurer Report Card, grading the best insurance companies in the nation with a letter grade. Of the 75 insurance companies receiving a grade, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan ranked among the top 5 in the nation with an overall grade of A-.

The “Insurer Report Card” grade and ranking is the result of data collected from more than 1,100 collision repair shops around the US. CRASH Network’s research includes relying on these businesses for feedback on auto insurance companies they interact with on a regular basis.

The grade provided is based on factors ranging from policies to attitude and payment practices. The top grades are given to companies demonstrating a foundation that best ensures quality repairs and customer service for their customers.

To learn more, visit farmbureauinsurance-mi.com.