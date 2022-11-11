Fall Nature Makers Market coming to Blandford Nature Center on Nov. 12

West Michigan is rich with wonderful artists, creators, and makers. Fans of nature and handcrafted items will want to make their way to the Blandford Nature Center's Fall Nature Makers Market on Saturday.

The market features gifts and goods inspired by nature and created with natural materials. Dozens of vendors will be selling a variety of handcrafted goods including jewelry, textiles, art prints and illustrations, stickers, and more.

Admission to the Nature Makers Market is free and open to all ages, no registration is required.

The event will take place on November 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more information at blandfordnaturecenter.org.