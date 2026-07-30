Faith-Ful Paws Legacy seeking support in all 83 Michigan counties

Jaylynn Hiler is a Ferris State University student involved in pageant programs, using her nonprofit Faith-Ful Paws Legacy as her platform.

Faith-Ful Paws Legacy was inspired by Jaylynn's Pomeranian-Chihuahua, Faith. Part of Jaylynn's life since she was 11 years old, the unconditional love received by Jaylynn is the heart of Faith-Ful Paws Legacy: raise awareness, support, and provide resources for animal shelters across the country, with the hope of reaching all of Michigan's 83 counties through local shelter partnerships.

Supporting local shelters and rescues happens through community engagement, donations, and educational opportunities, with the hope of establishing a foster-based rescue program in the future.

Jaylynn, Faith, and Faith-Ful Paws Legacy Events Coordinator Laura Loveless visited the Morning Mix to share more about the nonprofit and how members of the public can get involved.

Visit faithfulpawslegacy.com for more information. You can also follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

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