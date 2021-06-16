"F9: The Fast Saga" Pre-Party and Movie Screening races to Downtown Grand Rapids

Events in downtown Grand Rapids are returning in a big way, and one that movie fans and car fans will want to check out is the VIP Parking Deck Party and movie screening for "Fast and Furious 9" at Studio Park.

On June 24, the evening begins at 5 p.m. overlooking the city from the top deck of the adjacent Studio Park garage with catering provided by one.twenty.three, as well as a cash bar.

At 6 p.m., representatives from the Michigan International Auto Show, Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association, and SMG will briefly address the crowd. The movie screening begins at 7 p.m. in two of Studio Park’s theaters. One.twenty.three will be open for post-movie cocktails until 11 p.m.

Tickets are $100 per person and includes admission to the Parking Deck Pre-Party, a Gold Ticket to F9 , and parking validation for one vehicle in the Studio Park garage.

Purchase tickets online here.