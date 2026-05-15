Extra! Extra! HIS Creative Academy presents "Newsies Jr."

HIS Creative Academy is a performing arts institution helping inspire students to be be confident and capable in who they are, with support and compassion from the staff behind them. HIS Creative Academy offer performing arts classes from ages two through 18, as well as art and music classes for students with special needs.

The Academy is proud to present Newsies Jr., the high-energy musical based on the 1992 film and later stage adaptation of the same name, which in turn was inspired by the 1899 newsboys' strike in New York City.

The production is also a fundraiser to continue supporting HIS Creative Academy programs, including their Special Abilities Program, student scholarships, and their Mending Hearts Through the Arts program.

Performances run May 29 through 31 at Cedar Springs High School, with showtimes at 6:30 P.M. on May 29 and 30. A matinee performance will be held at 2 P.M. on May 31.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

HIS Creative Academy founder and director Ashley Isenhoff visited the Morning Mix with several cast members to talk about the show and give a performance!

Visit hiscreativeacademy.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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