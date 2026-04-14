Explore West Michigan's outdoor trails through the Grand River Greenway

The Grand River is Michigan's longest river, spanning over 250 miles between Grand Haven to Jackson. The waterway flows in tandem with a variety of riverfront trails for walking, running, or cycling, giving plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors at an affordable and accessible standpoint.

The Grand River Greenway is a network of trials, parks, and more along the Grand River. This network is part of a growing connection across Kent County, where trails, scenic overlooks, picnics, and communities are intertwined.

Stacy Bare, executive director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the Greenway's growth and what upcoming projects are on the horizon.

Visit grandriver.network for more information and resources.

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