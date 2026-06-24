Explore the mysteries of Earth's oceans with the Grand Rapids Public Museum

They say nearly 80% of the Earth's oceans remain undiscovered, and a new traveling exhibit opening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) this summer invites attendees to explore more of nature's mysteries of the deep without traveling too far from home.

"Unseen Oceans" runs through January 2, 2027 and is organized by the American Museum of Natural History. Museum guests will see multiple galleries of different marine and aquatic environments, learning more about modern technologies such as robotics, ROVs and AUVs, and more that allow scientists to explore more of the ocean's depths. Guests will also explore marine animal conservation, underwater geology, and how discoveries of trilobites and ammonites provide greater insight into species evolution.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is open 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on weekdays and 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. on weekends, and the exhibit is included with general admission to the museum. Kent County children ages 17 and under get in for free!

Delany Lemke, Marketing Manager for the GRPM, sat down with Todd to share more about the exhibit.

Visit grpm.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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