Explore Ottawa & Allegan County parks during "Step It Up!" challenge

With warmer weather on the horizon, it's time to get up and get moving. Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission is encouraging people to take a walk in one of their many nature parks during Step it Up!

Step it Up! isa free, 8-week program created to help people get active and visit new parks in Ottawa and Allegan Counties.

Participants will be able to set activity goals and track their activity through the Step it Up! online platform. Activities include guided group walks, meeting new people, as well as prizes for meeting certain goals on the platform.

The program begins May 2. To sign up, visit miottawa.org/stepitup.