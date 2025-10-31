Explore Grand Rapids' haunted history in Julie Rathsack's newest book

Grand Rapids author Julie Rathsack is no stranger to the mysteries and superstitions of West Michigan's haunted locations. She is the co-author of Ghosts of Grand Rapids and published A Haunted History of Grand Rapids in 2024.

Her newest release, The Ghostly Tales of Grand Rapids , was published this past May and brings Grand Rapids' paranormal history to readers ages 8 to 14. Containing many of the same stories as A Haunted History of Grand Rapids , the book aims to share a piece of Beer City lore to younger readers in a more age-appropriate manner.

Julie also leads ghost tours in the city, both bringing history to the forefront while honoring the lives of Grand Rapids' deceased.

Julie sat down with Todd and Michelle to discuss the latest novel release and share stories about Alfred Morse Webster, who some say is the man in the window on the third floor of 82 Ionia Avenue...

