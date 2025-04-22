Explore and support local artists at the West Michigan Potters Guild Spring Show and Sale

Founded in 1983, the West Michigan Potters Guild aims to improve their individual artistic craft, connect with other artists, as well as host community workshops and events.

Just in time for Mother's Day, Father's Day, wedding season, and graduation season, the Guild's Spring Show and Sale returns for a day of supporting local artists by showcasing handmade pottery and sculpture works. The spring show will feature 40 ceramic artists from Southwest Michigan on Saturday, April 26 from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

The event will be held at the Cultural Center at St. Nicholas, located at 2250 East Paris Avenue in Grand Rapids. Admission is free.

To learn more about the Guild, visit westmichiganpottersguild.com.

For more information on the spring show, look for the event on Facebook.

