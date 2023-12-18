Experts warn against gifting kids lotto tickets; Gift responsibly this holiday season

From scratch-off tickets to sports betting apps, there are plenty of ways to gamble with money. The lure of big wins can be a problem for some, and that includes children.

With the holidays coming up, it's super convenient and easy to tuck a few lotto tickets in kids' stockings or wrap them up and stick them under the tree. However, The Gambling Disorder Prevention Space wants to prevent everyone, from children to senior citizens, from developing a gambling problem and is helping educate parents to gift responsibly.

For most, gambling is an occasional and entertaining outlet. For others, it can morph into an addiction ripe with financial trouble, strained relationships, job issues, and health problems.

Teens and young adults are at the highest risk of problem gambling. Gambling is illegal for minors and can lead to serious consequences like gambling disorders, financial problems, and delinquency.

There are many free resources available for people of all ages showing signs of a gambling addiction. Adults can learn more facts and tips about gambling safely by visiting stayouttathedangerzone.com.