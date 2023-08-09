Experiment with new art forms at GRPL's TryBrary with Muse GR

Art can be such an amazing outlet; a way to express oneself through creativity. While it can be intimidating to figure out what's needed when walking through the craft store, the Grand Rapids Public Library is offering a new program that allows kids and adults to try a new art form through TryBrary.

The program will feature a local artist giving tips and tricks to master the art project. The event will focus on Illustration and Collage with Guin Thompson. All supplies will be provided.

The event is free to attend, but space is limited to 15 people on a first-come, first-served basis. This event is designed for teens and adults.

The event will take place at Muse GR – 727 Leonard St NW- on August 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.