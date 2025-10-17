Experiment, create, and learn at the Grand River Makerspace

"It's like a gym membership. With power tools."

That's the motto of the Grand River Makerspace, a place where artists, do-it-your-self-ers, hobbyists, and more are able to build and create with 3D printing, vinyl cutting, laser engraving, and more.

Their facility, located at 25 North Park Street in Walker, offer differing membership levels for the community to participate in, whether you are regularly building a project, or looking to experiment. They are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 P.M. to 9 P.M. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

A monthly membership runs $65 monthly, or an annual membership is available at $699 per year.

During a visit to the Makerspace, guests can work on their own custom projects or experiment with new tools. Staff members and volunteers are available to assist guests with any inquiries during the "free time" hours.

The Makerspace is also hosting a variety of workshops open to the public, including opportunities to try something new. October workshops are still available to sign up for.

Makerspace Vice President of Community Partnerships Chris Kaminsky and Makerspace Member Gina Greenlee visited the Morning Mix to talk about the space and show off the kinds of projects users can create when they visit the Makerspace!

Visit grandrivermakerspace.org for more information.

