Experience West Michigan's fall colors in Gaylord

From lakes and rivers to wooded trails and paths, there's no better place to see Michigan's fall foliage than Gaylord.

Gaylord, Michigan is the perfect place to take the entire family to explore the great outdoors. With many outdoor activities like biking, fishing, viewing wildlife, golfing, and beyond, there's something for everyone to experience the reds, oranges, and yellows of the trees.

People can even experience a color tour on the water! Gaylord is home to over 90 inland lakes and the headwaters of five major rivers, which makes it the perfect destination for watersports such as kayaking, paddleboarding, canoeing, and so much more..

