Experience the sport of baseball as it was in 1860 during Portage Vintage Base Ball Festival

Baseball is a relaxed game that doesn't use gloves and emphasizes gentlemanly conduct. That description doesn't sound like the sport we know today, but that's how it used to be in the mid-1800s.

The City of Portage is taking everyone back to yesteryear with its upcoming 2024 Portage Vintage Base Ball Festival on June 29.

People of all ages and skill levels are invited to this celebration at Ramona Park for this living history event.

There will be 14 vintage baseball clubs playing the sport as it was played in the 1860s. This is a free event for the community and will include baseball clubs from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.

This is the largest vintage baseball event in the state of Michigan.

Games will start at 8 a.m., with three games happening until approximately 7 p.m.

Details about the event can be found at kalamazoocontinentals.org/2024-festival.

