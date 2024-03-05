Experience the businesses and organizations of Ada/Forest Hills at their Community Expo on March 9

Experience great shopping and entertainment that the communities of Ada and Forest Hills have to offer at the Ada/Forest Hills Community Expo on Saturday.

This event offers the opportunity to make valuable connections and learn more about the more than 90 local businesses and organizations at the expo.

There will be a Kid's Zone with gymnastics, face painting, a caricature artist, live entertainment, robotics demonstration, mascot meet and greets, door prizes, a food court, book signing with Jennifer DiVita - author of "Not Your Shoe Size", Girl Scout cookies and more.

Ada/Forest Hills Community Expo will take place on March 9 at Ada Christian School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For a full list of vendors at the event, visit adabusinessassociation.com.