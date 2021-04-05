Experience Grand Rapids shares staycation ideas for Spring Break and beyond

Spring Break is here, and staycations are a popular option for those wanting to keep their adventures safe and closer to home. Experience GR has created a list of places to explore throughout the month of April.

The month of April is a great time to book a hotel in the Grand Rapids area because participating hotels are offering 25 percent off a second-night stay.

Swimcations are popular too! Nearly 30 area pools are open and ready for hotel guests to enjoy them. Experience GR wrote an article that outlines which pools are open and their COVID protocols.

Another great way to be a tourist in Grand Rapids is by getting the Culture Pass GR. This three-day attraction pass is on sale for $20, which allows people to get into six area attractions-Gerald R. Ford Museum, Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives, Grand Rapids Art Museum, Grand Rapids Public Museum, John Ball Zoo, and Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts - for one low price.

There are many restaurants that have adapted their patios for the winter. Now that the weather is warming up, restaurants have expanded their business even more! Check out a list of restaurants here.

Don't forget, locals can send a free postcard to loved ones to invite them to visit the Grand Rapids area. Just fill out the info here and a Grand Rapids-themed postcard will be mailed to them.

Learn more about staycations and other spring break activities at experiencegr.com/spring.