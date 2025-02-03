Experience Disney's "The Lion King" at Miller Auditorium now through February 9

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Lion King has been a global sensation since its Broadway debut nearly 30 years ago and the record-breaking touring run of the show is at Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium now through February 9.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix talked with actor Darnell Abraham, who plays Mufasa, about why people need to see this one-of-a-kind musical.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®- winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, visit millerauditorium.com or call (269) 387-2300.

