Experience a blast from the past at the Fallasburg Village Celebration

Fallasburg Village was founded by John Wesley Fallass in the 1830s. It was designated as a Historical District with the National Register of Historic Places in 1999, and to this day, the Village offers Lowell residents and visitors a chance to step back into the 1800s, with landmarks including John Fallass' home, Stagecoach Inn, one-room schoolhouse, and covered bridge being incorporated into the Village.

For the past four years, the Village Celebration has celebrated the history, featuring family fun for all ages. This year's Village Celebration will be July 26 from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. at the covered bridge, located at 14029 Covered Bridge Road NE in Lowell.

A classic car and motorcycle show, artisan market, horse-drawn carriage rides, covered bridge tour, live music, and more will be present. Admission is only $5 for parking.

Bruce Doll, president of the Fallasburg Historical Society, visited the Mix to discuss the event's growth over the years.

Visit fallasburg.org for more information.

