Exodus Place: Roofsit 2023 Wrap-Up

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

After a week of camping out on the roof, Exodus Place has concluded its 2023 Roofsit. The roof-sit event aims to raise awareness and funding to meet the needs of the homeless in the area.

Members of the Exodus Place staff lived on the roof of the organization for one week. The hope is to give these board and staff members a feel for what the homeless population in the area goes through every day.

Due to the weather, staff members have been removed from the roof. Exodus Place has yet to reach its $45,000 goal.

If you are looking for ways to help the homeless and want to help them come down from the roof, you can make a donation on the Exodus Place website.