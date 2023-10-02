Exodus Place launches Roofsit 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Exodus Place is hosting a roof-sit event once more to raise awareness and funding to meet the needs of the homeless in the area. Members of the Exodus Place staff will be living on the roof of the organization for one week. The hope is to give these board and staff members a feel for what the homeless population in the area go through every day.

This year's fundraising goal is $45,000. We will be checking in with them on the roof each day but first we were paid a visit from the organization's CEO Robb Munger who told us more.

If you are looking for other ways to help the homeless, you can make a donation on the Exodus Place website.