Exodus Place: Day 4 of Roofsit 2023

You can help support the fight against homelessness as Exodus staff members live on roof for a week
Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Exodus Place is hosting a roof-sit event to raise awareness and funding to meet the needs of the homeless in the area. Members of the Exodus Place staff will be living on the roof of the organization for one week. The hope is to give these board and staff members a feel for what the homeless population in the area go through every day.

This year's fundraising goal is $45,000. Today, we checked in to see the progress and learn more about what they do.

If you are looking for ways to help the homeless, you can make a donation on the Exodus Place website.

