Evergreen Commons hosting 'Now is the Time to Shine' Gala

Evergreen Commons shining the light on older adults. On October 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. their holding their annual Evergreen Gala. This evening will be a celebration of community as they highlight the contributions and importance of older adults.

Evergreen Commons inspires older adults to live purposeful, active, and holistic lives, in their residence of choice, as fully as they are able. The organization also provides community support services and assisted care to older adults, with honor and respect.

Evergreen Commons is located at 480 State Street in Holland, with the cafe and coffee shop being open to the public.

Learn more about activities, membership, and volunteer opportunities by heading to evergreencommons.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok