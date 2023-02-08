Essentials to host the best party for the Big Game

The biggest day in football is almost here and many of us will get together with family and friends to celebrate.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, shares great ideas to host the best and most festive Big Game party.

Tyson- Tyson® Any'tizers® Buffalo Style Boneless Chicken Bites - $11.99

Tyson® Any'tizers® Buffalo Style Boneless Chicken Bites are fully cooked and ready in minutes giving your game day spread a spicy and tangy kick all guests can enjoy.

Tyson® Any'tizers® Buffalo Style Boneless Chicken Bites are made with all white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics ever and come with 12 grams of protein per 3 ounces per serving.

Simply cook in the air fryer, microwave, or oven.

Find Tyson® Any'tizers® Buffalo Style Boneless Chicken Bites in the frozen aisle at retailers nationwide.

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE- WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Classic Bowl – prices vary per market and retailer

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE is made with real, hand-scooped Hass avocados non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher, Big 8 allergen-free, and has no added preservatives added!

It’s always ready, easy to serve, and a definite crowd-pleaser.

To spread the guac love, the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE are gifting one lucky fan one year of free guacamole!

All you have to do is head to its Instagram (@eatwholly) for details on how to enter.

For the Big Game, the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE want to make it even easier by offering free guacamole with any Instacart purchase Feb. 10-12. for a limited time only and while supplies last. Instacart terms and conditions apply.

Poo~Pourri- Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, 2oz Fresh Air - $9.99 SRP | Home~Pourri Air & Fabric Room Spray, 11oz Fresh Air - $12.99 SRP

Don't ruin the Bowl with an offensive foul.

Poo~Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray intercepts bathroom odors and leaves your party guests feeling comfortable after endless booze & fried foods!

Save time party prepping with Home~Pourri Air & Fabric Odor Eliminating Room Spray and help make cleanup a lot less funky!

Home~Pourri works to instantly eliminate 99% of life's toughest odors at the source - without the funky ingredients.

Available at Pourri.com, Amazon, or in-store/online at Walmart

Igloo- NFL KoolTunes Coolers - $174.99

Igloo Coolers partnered with the NFL to design these KoolTunes coolers that feature built-in Bluetooth speakers

Igloo also has several other NFL-licensed gears, available online.

Available online at igloocoolers.com/collections/nfl

Scharffen Berger

Chocolate Provisions by Scharffen Berger | 41% Cacao Milk Chocolate Flats | 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt Flats | 82% Cacao Simply Dark Chocolate Flats | Sold individually in 20 flats/sleeve packages for $9

As we head into the last hosting holiday of the winter, we’ve got the ticket to help you spark up your Big Game snack game.

Create inventive appetizer boards that satisfy salty and sweet at the same time when you put Chocolate Provisions by Scharffen Berger on the platter.

A little something special, Chocolate Provisions are unexpected and are a more-than-welcome addition to any cheese, charcuterie, brunch or dessert board.

Chocolate Provisions flats are the perfect size for arranging in a wide variety of board concepts, and their deep, cacao-forward flavor profile is a perfect complement to cheese, nuts, fruits, meats, and more.

Available online at scharffenberger.com



To find details on all of these great Big Game hosting ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram.