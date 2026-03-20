Epic For Kids celebrates March is Reading Month

March is over halfway over, but organizations like Epic For Kids are still celebrating the month with fun, accessible ways to keep kids engaged and excited about reading.

As the leading digital reading platform for children, Epic has over 40,000 popular books from over 250 publishing companies that are quality materials for children regardless of their reading level. Epic also features practical tips to help readers build strong habits, and how families can incorporate these habits outside of the classroom. The platform also has resources for parents and educators, and the digital environment allows parents to manage their child's experience with internet safety at the forefront.

Cherish Mims, Manager of Education Relations for Epic For Kids, talked with Todd over Zoom to share more.

Visit getepic.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok