Entrees and desserts to serve at Thanksgiving

It's that time of year where family and friends gather for Thanksgiving. For the family chef in need of ideas on how to bring a new spin to Thanksgiving classics, Family Fare has the ingredients and recipes you need to make that meal taste magnificent.

Apple Crisp



6 (about 6 cups) Tart Cooking Apples, Peeled and Cut Into 1-inch Chunks

Gold Medal™ All-purpose Flour

1 1/2 Tsp. Ground Cinnamon

1 Pouch Betty Crocker™ Coconut White Chip Chewy Oat Bar Mix

1/2 cup Cold Butter

DIRECTIONS



Heat oven to 375°F. Spray bottom and sides of 8-inch square (2-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. In large bowl, toss apples with flour and 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon; spread in baking dish. In medium bowl, mix bar mix and remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Cut in butter, using pastry blender or fork, until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle evenly over apples. Bake 42 to 45 minutes or until topping is golden brown and apples are tender when pierced with fork. Cover with foil the last 10 minutes of baking to prevent over-browning. Serve warm with a scoop of Sea Salt Caramel ice cream!

Stuffed Roasted Acorn Squash

2 acorn squash, cut in half, seeded

4 tsp. honey

1 cup Israeli couscous or orzo pasta

1 1/4 cups low-sodium, fat-free chicken broth

2 tsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. grated lemon peel

1/8 to 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley sprigs (optional)

DIRECTIONS



Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Place squash cut side down on baking sheet. Bake 35 minutes or until tender. Turn squash cut side up and brush with honey; bake 10 minutes more. Meanwhile, in a medium pot bring broth to boiling. Add couscous; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until tender. Drain; return to pot. Stir in oil, lemon peel and red pepper flakes. Spoon couscous mixture evenly into squash halves. Top with parsley, if desired, and serve.

