Ensure your plants and trees grow properly by doing this

Proper preparation and planting is the best way to ensure plants grow well.

Everett's Gardens say the best way to plant a plant is to start by pulling it out of the pot and break up the roots. Then, dig a hole about 1.5 - 2 times the width of the pot it was previously planted in, and place the plant in it.

By doing this the roots will be able to establish themselves, resulting in quicker and healthier growth.

