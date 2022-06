Music will be filling the streets of downtown Coopersville during the free summer concert series, Music on Main.

Check out the following dates where you can listen to local artists perform on Main Street:

June 29- Funkle Jesse



July 21-Trixy Tang



August 10- Two Dudes in Flip Flops



August 25- Gunner and the Grizzly Boys

Performances will start at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit discovercoopersville.com.