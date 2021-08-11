Enjoy the last weeks of summer with themed-weekends at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

School bells will be ringing, but there is a place to sneak in some memorable summer fun! From super-fast water slides to slowly floating in a tube, there's something for the whole family at Soaring Eagle properties.

In honor of August being International Pirate Month, Pirates Weekend is on the 13th and 14th. Enjoy crafts, the Bubble Boogie, a treasure hunt, then watch Peter Pan on Friday along with Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy on Saturday.

The buzz around town is that it's National Honey Bee Awareness Day soon, so on August 20 and 21, Soaring Eagle Waterpark is hosting Bee Weekend. There will be crafts, a flower bouquet, storytime, a scavenger hunt, along with A Bee Movie playing on Friday and A Bug's Life on Saturday.

Wrapping up August, the 27th, and 28th will be Lemonade and Sunshine weekend. There will also be crafts, yard games, movies, and more.

Now through September 7, kids eat free! Up to four children 13 and under, registered to a guest room, will each receive breakfast and lunch vouchers to use at the family restaurant each night of their stay. Call 1-877-2EAGLE2 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com to book your stay.

Still up for grabs, tickets for Kid Rock's second show with special guest Tesla on August 15.

Tickets are also still available for Keith Urban with special guest Lindsey Ell. They'll take the stage on August 28.

Tim McGraw is coming on September 18. He's sold more than 80 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 44 number one singles.

There's still time to grab tickets for the September 24 show featuring Megadeth and Lamb of God with special guests Trivium and the newly added Hatebreed.

No need to have a million dollars to see The Barenaked Ladies on October 1. Over the course of 33 years, the Toronto Quartet has sold 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me," and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." Tickets go on sale on July 31!

That same day, snag tickets for Los Kumbia Kings. They have remained at the forefront of Latin Pop for Years on end, primarily as a producer with a long track record as a hit songwriter. A fun blend of bilingual hits and a blend of urban American hip-hop and reggae.

Music lovers, get ready for more legends to hit the stage! Reo Speedwagon on October 16! They formed back in 1967 and have been wowing crowds ever since.

While you are at the box office or visiting etix.com, might as well grab those Boyz II Men tickets, too. One of the most truly iconic R&B groups takes the entertainment hall stage on October 3o.

To purchase tickets to these shows go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1.800.514.3849.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.