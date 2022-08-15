Enjoy the flavors of Gaslight Village during Taste of East Grand Rapids

Sample delicious food and drink from the best restaurants in Gaslight Village at Taste of East Grand Rapids on August 18.

Brienne Postema, co-owner of Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen, shares what her restaurant will feature at Taste of East Grand Rapids.

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. throughout East Grand Rapids Gaslight Village, attendees can sample their way through local Gaslight Village eateries, enjoy live music from Jake and Jimmy Band and participate in all-ages entertainment.

Half the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Tickets will be sold for $1 each at the event from 5:30-8 p.m.

For tickets or to learn more about participating restaurants, visit gogaslight.com/tasteofeast