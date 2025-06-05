Enjoy the best local food at Taste of Muskegon

Get a taste of the best Muskegon has to offer at Taste of Muskegon!

Since 2007, the family-friendly food event features locally-owned restaurants, food trucks, and more celebrating the community. This year's event will be on Friday and Saturday, June 13 and 14 at Hackley Park.

On Friday, the event will run from 4:30 P.M. to 10 P.M. On Saturday, the event will run from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Taste of Muskegon is free to attend, although taste tickets are $1 each with taste-size portions offered for one to six tickets. Full-sized portions will cost more, and credit cards are accepted as a form of payment.

Lisa Kraus from Taste of Muskegon visited the Mix to share what attendees can expect this year.

For more information including menus, visit tasteofmuskegon.org. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok