Enjoy the beautiful world of winter during Ice Fest at Frugthaven Farm

The inches of winter snow rolling in through Michigan makes perfect weather for Frugthaven Farm's upcoming Ice Fest event on January 15.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. guests will be able to walk through the snow-covered walking trails throughout the orchard, as well as enjoy other activities like roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides, and more.

There will also be hard cider flights, beer on tap, hot chocolate, and coffee available to sample. Food trucks will also be available on site.

The following special events will also be taking place throughout the day on the farm:

12 - 1 p.m.: Ice Sculpture Carving

1 - 2 p.m.: Storytime with Ice Princesses (purchase tickets in advance)

2 - 4 p.m.: Free Meet and Greet with Ice Princesses

4 - 7 p.m.: Live Music in the Cidery with Nathan Walton (free as part of the Cider House Show Series)

Frugthaven Farm is located at 11466 West Carson City Road in Greenville, located off M-57 just east of US 131.

For a complete event schedule, visit frugthavenfarm.com/onsiteevents, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.