Enjoy some tunes and good food at Pik-Nik & OPNR's final concert of 2021

Tonight is the last night to enjoy some good tunes and a picnic basket full of goodies at Pik-Nik & OPNR's final concert event of the year.

There will be a total of nine local Michigan artists performing, where each musician will have 15-minute sets on stage to provide a variety-packed show.

Due to the rain, the concert will take place indoors at The Hyatt Place Downtown. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 online, or $20 at the door.

Learn more about this and future events at letspiknik.com.