Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Enjoy some tunes and good food at Pik-Nik & OPNR's final concert of 2021

Videos
Pik-Nik with OPNR
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 10:12:45-04

Tonight is the last night to enjoy some good tunes and a picnic basket full of goodies at Pik-Nik & OPNR's final concert event of the year.

There will be a total of nine local Michigan artists performing, where each musician will have 15-minute sets on stage to provide a variety-packed show.

Due to the rain, the concert will take place indoors at The Hyatt Place Downtown. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 online, or $20 at the door.

Learn more about this and future events at letspiknik.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time