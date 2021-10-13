Enjoy some fall fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Boys, ghouls, and families, it's time to pack those swimsuits and head to Soaring Eagle Waterpark for Spooktacular fun this October.

Every Friday and Saturday you'll get a yummy buffet and get to do some face-painting, watch movies, and do more fun activities at these themed weekends.

Chills and Thrills, taking place October 14-17, enjoy Johnathan Rand, caricatures, and balloon twisting.

Baffling Bill the Magician returns on October 21-24, along with more face-painting and balloon twisting.

Finally, on October 28-31, the Monster Mash Bash is happening. Come hang out with mischievous monsters and do some trick-or-treating.

Book a stay now at 1-877-232-4532 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

In November, a real treat for everyone is a taco buffet in the Family Restaurant every Friday from 4-9 p.m.

Every Saturday in the month of November, a prime rib buffet with delicious selections ranging from chicken and ribs to macaroni and cheese, plus a salad bar.

Don't forget to take the shuttle across the street to Soaring Eagle Casino.

Fall into Cash Giveaway Fridays in October! Win a share of $20,000 in cash and Premium Play.

There's also a chance to win $100,000 on Saturdays during Candies of Cash. There will be hourly drawings from 7-11 p.m. where each winner will get to play Candies of Cash and race around the ghoulish game board. Collect cash prizes along the way before time runs out!

Lots of great musical acts and entertainment are coming to Soaring Eagle Casino too!

Country music lovers, get ready to see Sawyer Brown and Lonestar coming to Soaring Eagle on December 30. Tickets will go on sale for this show on October 16.

Motown legends, The Temptations and Four Tops are bringing their decades of talent to the state on November 27.

Country music lovers will want to come to see Dustin Lynch on December 3.

Also when the cold weather moves in, the Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies will warm things up on December 17. The group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America's musical history.

The holiday spirit will come to life with the musical tenor talents of Jonathan Antoine's Christmasland Live on December 17.

Get ready to dance and sing along to Grammy award-winning superstar, Nelly with special guest Twista. They'll be hitting the stage on November 6.

Travis Tritt will be coming to Soaring Eagle on November 12, and don't forget to snag tickets still available for Boyz II Men, Goo Goo Dolls, and a few others too!

Plus, Hunks: The Show will be stopping by on November 13.

Looking to 2022, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is coming to Soaring Eagle on April 29, 2022. Star of the hit TLC show, Long Island Medium, will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works.

Newly announced: New Kids on the Block Mix Tape Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on June 23, 2022.

To purchase tickets to these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.

