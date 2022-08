The city of Ada is celebrating the last weeks of summer! Beers at the Bridge will be hosting its final event of the season, featuring food, beer, and live music on August 19.

Matt Michiels from Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share more about the event and what they will be bringing.

Beers at the Bridge will take place at Leonard Ballpark next to the Ada Covered Bridge from 6 to 9 p.m.