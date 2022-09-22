Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Enjoy show tunes, food, and raise money for North Kent Connect at "A Night on Broadway"

A Night on Broadway logo.png
North KEnt Connect
A Night on Broadway logo.png
Pastors Feud.jpeg
Posted at 10:54 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 11:08:14-04

Come see some of West Michigan's pastors performing show tunes, eating wonderful food, and raising money for a good cause at North Kent Connect's fundraiser, A Night On Broadway.

A Night On Broadway will be hosted by Sparta’s favorite funny man, Jeff “Spanky” Amlotte. In addition to pastors singing the most popular broadway show tunes, guests can enjoy a strolling dinner prepared by artisan chefs while wandering the indoor gardens at Frederik Meijer Gardens and mingle before curtain call.

Tickets cost $100 each, with the final day to purchase tickets being October 1. All profit will to go North Kent Connect, a food pantry and resource center serving northern Kent County.

The show will take place on October 6, and starts at 6:30.

Purchase tickets at nkconnect.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RightRail_I_Understand_Love_Heals_Break_the_Stigma_960x720.png

Community Events

West Side Walk