Enjoy show tunes, food, and raise money for North Kent Connect at "A Night on Broadway"

Come see some of West Michigan's pastors performing show tunes, eating wonderful food, and raising money for a good cause at North Kent Connect's fundraiser, A Night On Broadway.

A Night On Broadway will be hosted by Sparta’s favorite funny man, Jeff “Spanky” Amlotte. In addition to pastors singing the most popular broadway show tunes, guests can enjoy a strolling dinner prepared by artisan chefs while wandering the indoor gardens at Frederik Meijer Gardens and mingle before curtain call.

Tickets cost $100 each, with the final day to purchase tickets being October 1. All profit will to go North Kent Connect, a food pantry and resource center serving northern Kent County.

The show will take place on October 6, and starts at 6:30.

Purchase tickets at nkconnect.org.