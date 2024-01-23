Watch Now
Enjoy homemade chili, cardboard sled races, and more winter fun at South Haven's 30th Ice Breaker Festival

South Haven is celebrating a huge milestone as it hosts the 30th Annual Ice Breaker Festival, celebrating Michigan's winter weather and all it has to offer.

The festival will take place throughout downtown South Haven from February 2-4, where a variety of winter activities and other events will take place embracing Michigan's winter magic.

Carved ice blocks will line the streets, transforming into sculptures created by local artists of all talent levels.

Highlighted activities include the frozen fish fling, cardboard sled race, chili cook-off, horse-drawn sleigh rides, heat the streets, pub slide, snowsuit fashion contest, and many more family activities and events.

See a complete schedule of events at southhavenmi.com.

