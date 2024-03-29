Watch Now
Enjoy free admission to Blandford Nature Center throughout the month of April

Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 11:53:24-04

Blandford Nature Center wants all of West Michigan to enjoy the great outdoors! Thanks to their generous sponsor, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Blandford Nature Center is offering free admission throughout the month of April.

Blandford Nature Center says it's a great opportunity for people from across West Michigan and beyond to explore the outdoors and enjoy the spring season at no cost.

Blandford Nature Center is a large property of 264 acres, 8 miles of trails, one mile ADA accessible trail, a farm with farm animals, with over 30 rehabilitated wildlife ambassadors. They also offer free programming such as storytimes, Frog Watch Hikes, Nature Artifact Tables, and beyond.

Check out what events are taking place throughout April by visiting blandfordnaturecenter.org.

