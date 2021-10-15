Watch
Enjoy food and shopping this weekend at Chow Down Centertown

Enjoy food trucks and shopping at Chow Down Centertown
Posted at 11:38 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 11:38:11-04

While the season of beach-going and boating has passed in Grand Haven, it's still hopping with art fairs and food trucks with events like Chow Down Centertown.

All afternoon on Saturday, October 16 from 1-7 p.m. people can eat from local food trucks and listen to six different bands on three separate stages throughout the day.

The following food trucks will be present:

  • Righteous Cuisine
  • Smoke n Ash
  • Voyage Bowls
  • Ice Box Ice Cream Bars
  • Lazy Dazy Coffee
  • Beecher’s Pretzels
  • Around Baking Company
  • Outlaw Roasted Corn
  • Whipped
  • A Brunch Truck

Once visitors are done eating, they can shop at more than 70 booths hosted by local makers. They'll be selling high-quality, handmade products for the holidays.

The shops and food trucks will be lined up in downtown Grand Haven along 7th Street.

