Enjoy food and shopping this weekend at Chow Down Centertown

While the season of beach-going and boating has passed in Grand Haven, it's still hopping with art fairs and food trucks with events like Chow Down Centertown.
All afternoon on Saturday, October 16 from 1-7 p.m. people can eat from local food trucks and listen to six different bands on three separate stages throughout the day.
The following food trucks will be present:
- Righteous Cuisine
- Smoke n Ash
- Voyage Bowls
- Ice Box Ice Cream Bars
- Lazy Dazy Coffee
- Beecher’s Pretzels
- Around Baking Company
- Outlaw Roasted Corn
- Whipped
- A Brunch Truck
Once visitors are done eating, they can shop at more than 70 booths hosted by local makers. They'll be selling high-quality, handmade products for the holidays.
The shops and food trucks will be lined up in downtown Grand Haven along 7th Street.