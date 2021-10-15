Enjoy food and shopping this weekend at Chow Down Centertown

While the season of beach-going and boating has passed in Grand Haven, it's still hopping with art fairs and food trucks with events like Chow Down Centertown.

All afternoon on Saturday, October 16 from 1-7 p.m. people can eat from local food trucks and listen to six different bands on three separate stages throughout the day.

The following food trucks will be present:

Righteous Cuisine

Smoke n Ash

Voyage Bowls

Ice Box Ice Cream Bars

Lazy Dazy Coffee

Beecher’s Pretzels

Around Baking Company

Outlaw Roasted Corn

Whipped

A Brunch Truck

Once visitors are done eating, they can shop at more than 70 booths hosted by local makers. They'll be selling high-quality, handmade products for the holidays.

The shops and food trucks will be lined up in downtown Grand Haven along 7th Street.