Enjoy family-friendly trick-or-treating at Kroc Center's Monster Mash on Oct. 28

Looking for family-friendly, not-so-scary places to bring the kids to celebrate Halloween this year? The Kroc Center is hosting its annual Monster Mash event on October 28.

From 5-7 p.m. people of all ages can come dressed in their favorite costumes and visit local organizations and businesses in the Kroc Center parking lot to collect candy and other goodies.

This free fun event is appropriate for the whole family. All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Learn more information at GrKrocCenter.org or follow their Facebook event page.