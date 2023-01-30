Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Enjoy cuisine, drinks, and entertainment at MDRD's 2nd Birthday Party

Posted at 1:12 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 13:12:33-05

MDRD- or Madrid- is celebrating its two-year anniversary as a popular restaurant within the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

On February 2, MDRD will be hosting a special dining experience, where people can sip and dine on MDRD's renowned cuisine, as well as take part in fun activities. There will be a live band, flamenco performance, dancing, and more.

MDRD's 2nd Birthday Party will be taking reservations from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $144.90 and will be sold on Eventbrite. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Learn more by visiting amwaygrand.com/dining/mdrd.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered