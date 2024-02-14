Enjoy comedy magic shows at Trino's upcoming shows this weekend

A lot is happening in the world today, but wouldn't it be nice for a short time, to have all the stress simply disappear? Trino the Magician will give it his best shot, but if that doesn't work make that stress disappear for a couple hours during one of his hilarious comedy magic shows.
Holland Family Show
Featuring special guest Will Juggle
Park Theatre
Friday, February 16 at 7 p.m.
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of
Amaze and Amuse
Wealthy Theatre
Saturday, February 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Luc's Light Shine Together Gala
Featuring AGT's Brynn Cummings, John Janksy Speed Painting, Aerial Ashley, and Luc's Light Students
Paw Paw Performing Arts Center
Saturday, February 24
Learn more and get your tickets at trinomagic.com.