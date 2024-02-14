Enjoy comedy magic shows at Trino's upcoming shows this weekend

A lot is happening in the world today, but wouldn't it be nice for a short time, to have all the stress simply disappear? Trino the Magician will give it his best shot, but if that doesn't work make that stress disappear for a couple hours during one of his hilarious comedy magic shows.

Holland Family Show

Featuring special guest Will Juggle

Park Theatre

Friday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of

Amaze and Amuse

Wealthy Theatre

Saturday, February 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Luc's Light Shine Together Gala

Featuring AGT's Brynn Cummings, John Janksy Speed Painting, Aerial Ashley, and Luc's Light Students

Paw Paw Performing Arts Center

Saturday, February 24

Learn more and get your tickets at trinomagic.com.