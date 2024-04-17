Enjoy BBQ, drinks, and live music at Treetops Resort Grill on the Hill on May 4

It's officially grilling and golf season, and those are two things Michigan is well-known for. Treetops Resort is partnering with Ebels General Store and Little Town Jerkey to kick off the opening of their golf course with the 6th annual Grill on the Hill competition.

Treetops ‘Grill on the Hill’ is open to all levels of cooking skills, as well as those who are looking for a great place to enjoy BBQ.

Teams must provide their grill, and are limited to cooking on charcoal, wood, or pellet fires. Ebels General Store will be supplying the meat for the competition.

There will be a team of judges who will make their rounds to each team’s booth and will be judging each team using the following categories Appearance, Taste, and Tenderness all competing for cash prizes.

The entry fee for teams is $300. In addition, there will be one first-place winner chosen in each category of the People’s Choice competition. Winners are chosen by the “tasters” and prizes will include gift cards and donated items.

Taster tickets are $35, which include five sample tickets, drink beer, and enjoy live music.

The event will take place on May 4 at Treetops Resort.

To purchase tickets click here: https://fareharbor.com