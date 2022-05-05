Enjoy an elevated dining experience at Gun Lake Casino's steakhouse, Shkodé Chophouse

For those looking for an elevating dining experience, Gun Lake Casino's Steakhouse, Shkodé Chophouse, has everything a person could want when it comes to fine dining.

Shkodé is the Pottawatomi word for fire, and that's exactly what customers can find in the food and atmosphere of the restaurant. Not to mention, Gun Lake Casino says the dining experience will be about 20 percent cheaper in price compared to other chophouses or dining experiences in the West Michigan area.

Enjoy flame-grilled steak and seafood or any of their entrees showing a fresh take on American cuisine. Every meal can be paired with an artisan cocktail or a selection from their carefully curated wine list.

Todd stopped by the restaurant to talk with a couple of the cooks and mixologists, who showcased some of their most popular dishes and drinks guaranteed to make your mouth water.

Gun Lake Casino is located at 1123 129th Avenue in Wayland.

To learn more, visit gunlakecasino.com.

Sponsored by Gun Lake Casino.