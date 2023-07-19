Enjoy a summer getaway at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Summer is officially here, and a quick weekend trip up to Soaring Eagle Waterpark is just what the family needs to make memories and have a good time! Check out these upcoming events and deals to make your trip something to remember.

Can you solve the mystery? Test your skills with fun crafts and activities for the whole family on July 21 and 22. Games include "Connect the Dots" and "What Am I."

For the college kids, Thursdays are for you! Show your student ID, and you can get a day pass to the waterpark for only $12.

Who doesn't love free food? Breakfast and lunch are at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel now through September 5. Up to four kids 13 and under, registered to a guest room, will each receive two meal vouchers to use at The Family Restaurant each night of their stay.

There are even more add-ons you can enjoy when staying in a room at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. With the birthday add-on, you can get candy, a birthday t-shirt, balloons, and a card from Gizi. Or, you can get a fresh cookie and milk delivered directly to your room with the Cookie-Monster add-on. Get both of these specials by calling g

(989)-817-4825.

Does your kid have a birthday in July, August, or September? If you book a birthday party at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel during those months, you'll be entered in a drawing to win a $500 gift card. There will be one winner drawn at the end of each month, so if you want a chance to win, book your birthday packages by calling (989)-817-4825.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.