Enjoy a summer getaway at Soaring Eagle Properties

Summer is almost here, and the best place to go for family-friendly fun is Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Pack those swimsuits and head to the waterpark and hotel in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

At the waterpark, race down three-story waterslides, be daring on the Flow-Rider Surf Simulator, or knock it down a few notches and relax on the lazy river.

Whether you want to get a hotel package or just come for the day, lots of options at Soaring Eagle Waterpark.

As a thank you for your service, Mega Military May is any day in May. 25 percent of rack rate for registered military guests and this includes $10 in Premium Play at Soaring Eagle Casino and one free breakfast at the family restaurant.

Breakfast and lunch are on Soaring Eagle this summer! Starting May 28 and running through September 7, kids eat free at the waterpark and hotel. Up to four children 13 and under registered to a guest room, will each receive two meal vouchers to use at the family restaurant each night of their stay. Call (866)-2EAGLE2 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com to book a stay.

The Hideaway RV Park is now open, and just yards away from the waterpark! Explore 42 acres with canoes, kayaks, and paddleboats. Not to mention, enjoy free shuttles from the campground or waterpark, and try your luck at Soaring Eagle Casino.

An extended stay is a great option with The Retreat! The European design has clean lines, bright colors, kitchens, washers and dryers, and more.

While at Soaring Eagle Casino, a couple of great promotions to watch for. Every Friday in May, from 6-10 p.m. there will be drawings for $500 in Premium Play and 500 entries for a grand prize, a 2021 Polaris Ranger. The Grand Prize drawing will be on May 28 at 10 p.m.

Saturdays on May, 7 to 11 p.m. one winner each hour will win premium play. On the last Saturday of the month, May 29, at 11:30 p.m. someone will snag a 2021 half-ton Ram truck and an RV. For more details, head to soaringeaglecasino.com.

Get ready to dance the night away at Soaring Eagle Casino's Outdoor Concerts.

Tim McGraw is coming on September 18. He's sold more than 80 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 44 number one singles. Tickets are now available for this concert.

Tickets are still available for Keith Urban with special guest, Lindsay Ell. They'll take the stage on August 28. Urban has released a total of 11 studio albums and has charted 27 singles on the US Hot Country Songs Chart, 18 of which went to number one.

Rockers are gonna want to snag tickets for September 24 when Megadeth and Lamb of God with special guests Trivium and in Flames take the stage.

Just announced, ZZ Top, also known as "that little ol' band from Texas", is going to be in Mt. Pleasant on July 17. They lay claim to being the longest-running major rock band with original personnel intact. In 2004, the Texas Trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Joining them in July will be American artist John Fogerty and George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

To purchase tickets for these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.