Enjoy a spooky and fun time at the adult Halloween party, Oddities on Ottawa

Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind Halloween event for the adults at Oddities on Ottawa on Sunday, October 26.

In downtown Grand Rapids, walk down Ottawa Avenue between Mason and Newberry to see amazing stunts, masterful mentalists, and many more forms of entertainment.

There will also be an adult costume contest, where the first-place winner gets $1,000.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. General admission is $25, and VIP passes are $45.

To see a complete list of entertainers and activities at odditiesonottawa.com.

