Enjoy a modern-day magic show with Trino at "Amaze & Amuse" on September 13

Fresh off of his appearance on the television show "Masters of Illusion," Grand Rapids magician Trino is back with another great lineup of shows in West Michigan.

Amaze & Amuse: A Modern Day Magic Show will feature mind-blowing magic, comedy, and lots of audience participation. In addition to Trino, the show will feature special guest magician Tyler Grey.

The show will take place at Wealthy Theatre from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $40 and can be purchased here.

