Enjoy a free comedy show tonight at Holland's Park Theatre featuring comedian Jordan Garnett

Looking for some free entertainment and laughs? Florida comedian Jordan Garnett is flying up to Michigan to perform a free show at Holland's Park Theatre on February 13.

Jordan first took the stage at just seventeen years old, where he won first place in a county-wide competition. Since then, Jordan has grown to become one of the most popular and recognized comedians coming out of the South Florida region. Whether it’s opening up for some of the biggest headliners in the game, appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America”, ESPN, or being featured in The New York Post, Jordan is sure to deliver. His high energy, clever writing, and perfect delivery will have you begging for more every time!

Jordan Garnett's `Laughing In Love!’ Comedy Show is free to attend, but seats are on a first-come, first-served basis. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

The show is for audiences 18 years or older.

