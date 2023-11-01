Encuentro De Dos Culturas on Nov. 4 brings communities and cultures together

For nearly a decade the Puerto Rican Cultural Committee of West Michigan has aimed to bring the different cultures and communities of West Michigan closer together. They continue to do so with "Encuentro De Dos Culturas," or Meeting of Two Cultures, event on November 4.

Celebrate a night of Legacy Awards, a Puerto Rican Dinner, live music, and scholarships.

The event will take place at the GRCC Tassell M-Tech Building, located at 622 Godfrey Ave. SW, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Stay up to date on the event at facebook.com/PRCCWM.